Bodycam video of fatal shooting on I-94 to be released Tuesday afternoon

State officials say they will release bodycam video that shows part of the traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis that left a man dead Monday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says it will release the video at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a day after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) began “working expeditiously” to release the video after giving family members of the driver — identified by sources as 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II — a chance to see it first.

According to the BCA, a trooper saw a Ford Fusion without any taillights on I-94 near Lowry Avenue just after 1:50 a.m. Monday. The trooper pulled the driver, Cobb, over and then learned he was wanted for a felony-level violation.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it issued a “KOPS alert” for Cobb over the weekend, as investigators wanted to question him about a violation of an order for protection.

After troopers learned about the alert, they tried to detain Cobb, but the BCA says he refused to get out of the vehicle. Troopers then tried to physically remove him from the vehicle, but he started driving away. A trooper then fired a gun, striking Cobb multiple times.

The BCA says troopers provided aid to Cobb until medics arrived. While the agency still hasn’t confirmed whether Cobb died at the scene or at a hospital, a medical examiner report released Tuesday states that Cobb died at the scene.

The three involved troopers are on standard administrative leave amid the BCA’s investigation.

Cobb’s family held a vigil Monday night where his sister shared her appreciation for the support family members have received.

A press conference was also held early Tuesday afternoon, where family members and community activists demanded the release of the bodycam and dashcam footage.

The BCA’s investigation into the matter continues. After it wraps up, those findings will be presented to prosecutors for review and charging consideration.