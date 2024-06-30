Body found in Maple Grove holding pond, officials investigating

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a holding pond in Maple Grove on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol said deputies were called to the Elm Creek Rest Area around 3:35 p.m. on a report that a maintenance worker had found a body in the water.

Hennepin County officials confirmed the body of an adult was found in a holding pond in the area. The gender of the person was not immediately specified.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery. The cause of the death of the individual will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.