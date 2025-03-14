Bock wraps up testimony in Feeding Our Future trial; co-defendant says he will also take stand

The woman accused of orchestrating a massive federal fraud scheme wrapped up her testimony in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Aimee Bock and her co-defendant Salim Said conspired to steal $250 million in taxpayer money through the now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future.

On Friday, Said announced he is going to testify as well, but before his defense team calls him to the stand, they plan to call a couple of witnesses.

The court addressed concerns brought forth about the two witnesses before they can testify.

One of the witnesses, Mohamed Liban, created hundreds of social media videos for Feeding Our Future. The defense says the videos are critical in proving all the meals Feeding Our Future served.

Before he could testify, though, the lead prosecutor raised what he called “obvious concerns” with Liban, stating Liban was involved in this scheme for nine months, receiving $200,000, adding his cross-examination would get into Liban’s involvement in the scheme.

The defense fired back, saying, “Mr. Liban was paid for his work on social media, and he was the social media guy in the Somali community.”

Judge Nancy Brasel weighed in on the concerns, adding, “The fact they were paid is clearly impeachment testimony for bias.”

Ultimately, she’s allowing his testimony but clarified: “I won’t allow it to become a mini-trial.”

The trial resumes next week, and Said is expected to testify.

