Bock, Said ask to be acquitted in Feeding Our Future case after jury convicts both on all counts

Both defendants in the most recent Feeding Our Future trial have asked a federal judge to acquit them.

Aimee Bock was the founder of the now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Salim Said was a co-owner of Safari Restaurant. The two were found to have conspired to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds through the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

An attorney for Said filed a motion to have him acquitted on Monday. Bock’s attorney filed a motion requesting her acquittal or a retrial on Wednesday. A summary of the counts each was convicted on can be found at the bottom of this article.

Both motions state that the evidence in the case isn’t enough to convict the defendants on all charges.

Bock’s attorney even stated that the jury “could not have considered all the [evidence] presented after six weeks of trial in less than five hours of deliberation.”

“The Government paraded as evidence flamboyant purchases and lifestyles of co-defendants involved in the food program and the Defendant’s African American former boyfriend to inflame the jury,” the motion for Bock reads.

Aimee Bock was convicted on the following counts:

Count 1 — Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Count 2 — Wire fraud

Count 4 — Wire fraud

Count 5 — Wire fraud

Count 12 — Wire fraud

Count 15 — Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery

Count 40 — Federal programs bribery

Salim Said was convicted on the following counts:

Count 1 — Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Count 2 — Wire fraud

Count 5 — Wire fraud

Count 8 — Wire fraud

Count 12 — Wire fraud

Count 15 — Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery

Count 16 — Federal programs bribery

Count 17 — Federal programs bribery

Count 18 — Federal programs bribery

Count 19 — Federal programs bribery

Count 32 — Federal programs bribery

Count 34 — Federal programs bribery

Count 36 — Federal programs bribery

Count 37 — Federal programs bribery

Count 38 — Federal programs bribery

Count 41 — Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Count 42 — Money laundering

Count 44 — Money laundering

Count 51 — Money laundering

Count 52 — Money laundering

Count 57 — Money laundering

