Boat company workers stop active shooter in Otter Tail County

Authorities say an active shooter was stopped by workers at a northern Minnesota boat company Thursday morning.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was called to Lund Boat Company in New York Mills — about halfway between Wadena and Perham — at around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an active shooter.

When crews arrived, they saw that employees at the company already had the suspect restrained. That suspect was then taken into custody by law enforcement.

Fortunately, authorities say nobody was injured.

As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office hadn’t publicly identified the shooter or released any other details regarding the incident.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.