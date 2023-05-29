Bloomington veterans more than halfway to funding first, one-of-a-kind memorial

Just in time for Memorial Day, a group of veterans in Bloomington learned they’re set to receive $350,000 from the Minnesota Legislature following the passage of a bonding bill to build the city’s first veterans memorial.

With that and a $50,000 donation from Luther Automotive Group, nonprofit Bloomington Remembers Veterans told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it’s more than halfway to funding the Bloomington Veterans Memorial, which is expected to stretch the length of the Bloomington Civic Plaza’s east lawn.

Renderings from architecture firm Leo A Daly — known for projects such as the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. — show a one-of-a-kind reflection space intending to focus on the stories of service members past and present.

“As long as this building exists,” Bloomington Remembers Veterans President Michael Dardis said referring to the Civic Plaza. “We want to have that memorial to be meaningful for more women coming into the service for example. That’s why we wanted to not so much focus on figures and so forth, but to talk about the service that these people lived.”

Dardis, who is also a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, shared the story of being wounded when his fire support base “was overrun” while he was on the front lines of the conflict.

“I lost three of, basically, the people in my battery when we were attacked, and we had 25 wounded. I was one of the 25 that was wounded,” he said.

“So I carry the fact that I know six people on the Vietnam wall. At least six, probably more now, some that died from the wounds, I’m sure,” he added. “And that’s very solemn, and I recognize that.”

His story is one of more than 4,000 veterans living in Bloomington, according to 2020 Census data.

Bloomington Remembers Veterans has been fundraising for the memorial since 2018, and according to co-vice president Katie Blessing, they tentatively plan to break ground in 2024.

“There will be two paths. One for the veteran, one for the family,” Blessing said, describing memorial plans.

The separated paths are meant to symbolize the separation of families during deployment.

“Because when a veteran enters a service, there’s a risk factor. They’re separated from their wives financially, emotionally, the same thing with their parents,” Dardis explained.

All along the paths, passersby will find about 2,000 symbolic dog tags, each representing a veteran or active service member with ties to Bloomington. Each tag will have a QR code on it that, when scanned on a smartphone, will share pictures and stories that can be read or read to the visitor.

This rendering shows dog tags with QR codes on the planned Bloomington Veterans Memorial. (Credit: Leo A Daly Architecture)

“I think some of the stories will be scary, some of the stories will be heartfelt, some of the stories will be funny, you know, just like when you’re sitting with your great uncle and you’re talking about their war stories,” Blessing described.

Those two story-lined paths then reunite at an American flag “to show that symbol of homecoming, coming back together after service,” Blessing explained.

Beyond the flag, in what is expected to be a wooded area, is a space for reflection with a feature that exists in few other places in the country, according to the nonprofit: “A spot where you can learn more about mental health resources,” Blessing said.

That portion of the memorial was of high importance to Dardis. Nearly 17 veterans die by suicide every day, according to the latest U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs report in 2022.

“That is a big concern,” Dardis said.

“This would be not just for the veterans supporting the veterans, it would be for anybody that has a concern because suicide is a problem in this country, period.”

Exactly how those mental health resources will be displayed is still in discussion with sponsor HealthPartners, according to Blessing.

Dardis said so far, 50 to 60 symbolic dog tags out of about 2,000 have been reserved. To reserve one for yourself or to donate, go to BloomingtonVeteransMemorial.org.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.

The U.S. National Suicide Prevention organization has also compiled a list of resources to help with coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.