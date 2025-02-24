Bloomington skier off to the Special Olympics

After 15 years of hard work, Bethany Mussell is gearing up for the Special Olympic World Games in Italy.

The Bloomington skier will compete among 1,500 elite athletes from across the globe.

Mussell told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that when she first started skiing, she would get nervous, but after years of competing as an alpine skier, those fears vanished.

“I’m looking forward to meet new athletes around the world. And then compete and hopefully be on the podium,” she said.

KSTP reporter Kamaria Braye caught up with Mussell at her final practice before heading to the Special Olympics, which can be viewed in the video player above.