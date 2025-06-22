Bloomington police searching for missing 77-year-old with dementia

The Bloomington Police Department is asking for assistance to find a 77-year-old with dementia, last seen Saturday night.

Cheraine Gaertner is believed to have walked away from the area of 86th and Old Cedar Avenue at an unknown time Saturday night.

Authorities are not sure of what she was wearing when she went missing.

Gaertner is 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs., there is great concern for her health due to the extreme heat.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.