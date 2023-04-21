Bloomington police respond to person with believed gun near MOA

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.:

Bloomington police say that there was a false report of shots being fired in the mall. It was only a fight and no weapons were involved.

There was a false report of shots being fired in the Mall of America. This was only a youth fight that has been broken up and all is safe. No weapons were involved. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/4WzBaqtmHf — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) April 21, 2023

According to the Mall of America, police are involved in an “isolated incident” on the far side of the North Lot and guests are being kept out of that area.

Bloomington police say that officers are responding to an individual with what they believe to be a firearm near American Blvd and 24th Ave.

Police say that crisis negotiators are communicating with the male and trying to negotiate a surrender.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Armored vehicles and road closures #Help #MOA @mallofamerica I asked security what the issue was and was told that he couldn’t disclose details. pic.twitter.com/Pccv1GYCfm — Felix Gonzales (@sleepy_gonzo) April 21, 2023

Metro Transit also detoured buses out of its Mall of America station due to police activity. Passengers will be directed to a stop at 30th Ave. until police activity subsides. Blue Line trains will continue to serve the MOA station.

MOA Update: 5:05 p.m. Blue Line trains continue to serve MOA, but due to area road closures buses are temporarily redirected to 30th Ave Station, except Route 54 which is being directed to Terminal 2 Station. Customers should take the Blue Line between these temporary stops. -LB — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) April 21, 2023

According to Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Mall of America services have been moved to the 82nd Street station.

There was a 4 p.m. show for the Royal Canadian International Circus near the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.