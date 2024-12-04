Bloomington police find no evidence of OJ Simpson confession

Bloomington police are saying buzz about an alleged confession from OJ Simpson with a Minnesota connection is not true.

On March 3, 2022, a man was arrested in Bloomington for assaulting and stabbing a woman on the 10000 block of Lyndale Avenue South. A search warrant was served to gather evidence at the crime scene.

During the search, several items were collected, including a backpack that had media thumb drives inside.

On June 14, 2024, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department contacted Bloomington police. Authorities state that either the man who was arrested or his attorney said that one of the thumb drives had a recording of OJ Simpson confessing to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

A search warrant was then granted for “imaging of 6 thumb drives so a full forensics examination can be conducted on all 6 thumb drives to try and obtain the recording.”

In July, all six items were imaged by a digital forensics examiner and were reviewed by Bloomington police detectives.

The detectives did not find any information of value for Los Angeles police.

Brown Simpson and Goldman were found stabbed to death on June 12, 1994, and following one of the most high-profile trials of all time, Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges.

In 1997, a civil jury found Simpson liable for wrongful death in the double murder and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the Brown and Goldman families.

Simpson passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.