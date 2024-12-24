Bloomington kicks off ‘Start with Hi!’ campaign to combat loneliness

The city of Bloomington launched a new campaign to help senior citizens combat loneliness.

The “Start with Hi!” campaign supports the city’s mission to build a community where people feel welcomed, valued, and connected in Bloomington, Edina, and Richfield.

Bloomington Public Health helped create the campaign to provide seniors isolated in their homes with tools to increase their connection with others and participate in activities at their community center.

“This idea came out of finding a way to get people connected so we can have an impact on mental health as well as physical health,” nurse Ann Sattler with Bloomington Public Health said. “Sometimes that one interaction can make all the difference in the world.”

Bloomington health officials plan to work with individuals and groups like Meals on Wheels to help connect seniors and build a culture of togetherness.