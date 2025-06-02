Bloomington considers cutting back on snow removal for sidewalks

More cities in the metro are considering cutting back on snow removal plans, and Bloomington is one of them.

The city is considering not clearing a portion of the sidewalks next season. Currently, the city clears all the sidewalks around the city, which is about 260 miles of pavement, but now they are looking at ending the service for about 91 miles and giving the responsibility back to the property owners.

Dave Hanson with the City of Bloomington says the city would still clear sidewalks along major roadways, but the sidewalks along smaller streets would become the property owner’s responsibility.

One of the reasons for potential change is that it’s becoming too difficult to keep up with the city’s growing number of sidewalks. Hanson says it can take three days to get to certain areas.

“This will allow us to concentrate where it matters most, the busiest roads like Old Shakopee and Lyndale,” he said.

Other cities like Edina and St. Paul already require most residents to clear their sidewalks. If Bloomington does the same, it could save the city as much as $60,000 a year in overtime and equipment costs.

This proposal will go before the city council in July, and the hope is to have a new plan in place before the end of summer so that residents can plan accordingly.

The City of Bloomington is interested in getting resident feedback. You can provide your input and get more information on the proposal HERE.