Bloomington condo owner hoping for more transparency from HOAs

Bloomington HOA

Jared Sundin says he’s happy with his new balcony as summer begins, but says he’s still recovering from a bit of sticker shock.

“How? How is it that much?” he asks. “Well, kind of panic, because you don’t have it.”



The bill?

$19,943.

Sundin, of Bloomington, says he’s among dozens of Summerhill Association members who received a letter in April 2024, saying their balconies would have to be replaced.

He notes the replacement work continued right through the end of December.



“It was presented to us as a safety issue,” Sundin says. “Because if your balcony is not structurally sound and not safe to use, then it needs to be communicated to everyone.”

The letter, from a Minneapolis law firm, says an engineering team indicated the balconies were no longer safe, and that the association’s reserves were not adequate to pay for the replacement project.

It noted that paying for the project required the association to ‘levy a Limited Common Element assessment,’ and that the expense will be the same for each balcony.

The letter says homeowners would have to make a payment by June 15, and that the board would provide homeowners with loan resources through independent agencies if there were any available.

Sundin says he contacted 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS after seeing our reports on HOA issues in Lakeville, where homeowners say they received a $17,000 bill for roof repairs, with little notice.

RELATED: Lakeville homeowners trying for change in leadership after concerns about roof repairs

“With this one, it wasn’t just the $20,000,” he notes. “It was that in order to start the project, the company doing the project needs the money up front, and you have to pay it in full.”

Sundin says he doesn’t think his association board did anything wrong, but he feels they should have communicated more clearly about that big bill.

“Just wanting to be part of the evaluation process where if we get three bids, here’s the best one,” he explains. “By the time it gets to (homeowners), it seems like it’s already in motion, where it’s tough to stop.”

Sundin says typically, only two to three homeowners attend Summerhill Association board meetings.



“We really need to have some conversations about the impact this has on residents, on their finances and on their ability to stay in their homes,” declares Sarah Conlow.

The Lakeville homeowner started a petition last week, calling for more transparency from the Avonlea Townhome Association there.

Conlow posted her concerns on social media, and says she got more than 100,000 views in 48 hours.

“We had Rosemont, Eagan, Otsego, and Woodbury, just HOA issue after HOA issue,” she recalls. “Where the price tag was just astronomical. In a lot of cases, it sounded like there wasn’t a lot of communication, or it was more so the board making decisions on behalf of homeowners without their input.”

In the case of the Avonlea Townhomes, the estimated damages from a July 2023 wind and hailstorm totaled $2.6 million — that cost, to be divided among all the homeowners, some of whom say they had had no roof damage.

The association board president told us last week that there were several meetings and notices given before the roofing project began.

A community meeting has been scheduled for Monday night.

Meanwhile, on July 1, $700,000 in state funding kicks in for a Commerce Department ombudsman office to mediate concerns between homeowners and HOA boards.

That office will have no legal authority, but if a homeowner files a complaint, HOA boards will be required to participate in the mediation process.

State officials estimate between 1.2 million and 1.5 million Minnesotans belong to an HOA.

“It’s a large problem, and I think with the financial impact that these assessments have, there needs to be change,” Conlow says. “We don’t want people losing their homes, we don’t want people put out.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to several Summerhill Association board members, but did not hear back.

For his part, Sundin says he’s paying off his new balcony with the help of a low-interest loan from the City of Bloomington.

He also thinks Minnesota HOAs need more oversight.

Sundin says for him, this is a cautionary tale; that he will likely never again invest in a property connected with an HOA.

“My takeaway is, I probably need to look into some other options, “ he says. “If you want to play it safe, and not risk being assessed thousands of dollars without much notice.”