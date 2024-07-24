Blaine police say day care workers were ‘aggressively abusing children’

Blaine police revealed they are involved in an investigation regarding allegations of child abuse at a day care.

Anoka County prosecutors recently charged two former staffers, Elizabeth Wiemerslage and Chloe Johnson, with several charges, including malicious punishment of a child and assault of a child.

Detectives have reviewed video from Small World Learning Center’s security cameras.

Investigators report they have found three alleged victims, all of them infants, with various injuries.

“I’ve had nightmares,” said Janice DeGonda, a mother of a five-month-old daughter.

The DeGonda family brought their baby to Small World Learning Center in Blaine for day care. The couple said they noticed bruises on their child. “Just this past week for it to have been so severe, for us to bring her into the hospital,” Janice said.

“The pediatrician that we had seen — said that pretty much any bruise on a non-mobile infant is alarming,” said Tony DeGonda, the baby’s father. “It was an emotional visit for sure.” Court documents indicate there was bruising in “…nine different areas on her body” and consistent with “grip injury” or “squeeze-type injury.”

Tony said the situation has left the family heartbroken, sad and disappointed.

“It just seems like if you’re in some type of situation like this and you are just getting frustrated with your job or whatever else, just find a new career,” Tony added.

Earlier this week, Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said their investigation continues as detectives are speaking with other families. “Anytime we have a case like this it’s disturbing, but when you have something where you have two different suspects that are doing this in the midst of each other is very concerning, it’s appalling really,” Chief Podany said.

Court records allege Johnson told officers she was helping infants learn to roll over but admitted “…she was too rough.” Wiemerslage admitted to her behavior and that it was “wrong,” according to court documents.

The Small World Learning Center Management Team released a statement regarding the incident: