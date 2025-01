Good Monday morning,

It’s cold out there!

The cold air invaded Sunday morning and this morning temperatures are running about 30-degrees colder than on Sunday morning!

The wind is making our -2-degree early morning temperatures feel like -20 at times.

The cold will stick around for a couple of days before a big warmup here starting on Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise into the 20’s and then 30’s here by Thursday afternoon.

Have a great day!

Ken