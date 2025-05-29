Bishop Harding Smith charged for allegedly not paying employees required wages

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a community activist, alleging that he wasn’t paying his employees their required wages.

Bishop Harding Smith, 56, was charged Thursday with one count of theft by swindle and one count of theft of wages.

Smith is the president of a Minnesota nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now (MAN), which was under contract with local government entities, including Hennepin County, to provide violence intervention services.

According to court documents, in May and June 2023, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office received wage theft complaints from former MAN employees.

An ensuing Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau investigation determined that between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, Smith was reporting to Hennepin County that he paid MAN’s employees $35 per hour, but he actually paid them less, the complaint states.

In total, Smith paid MAN’s employees about $150,000 less than he reported to Hennepin County during that time period, according to court records, which go on to allege that MAN used the excess funds it received from the county for purposes not approved under the parties’ contract.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Smith signed an agreement with Hennepin County, which stated that Smith could work as an unpaid volunteer, while all other MAN workers earn a $35 hourly wage.

The original agreement said that Hennepin County would reimburse MAN for total costs, including payroll, not to exceed $258,900. The agreement was amended three times during its term to add compliance requirements and to adjust the budget for various purposes, including adding a $35 hourly wage for Smith himself beginning in October 2021.

The criminal complaint states that the final reimbursement amount of the agreement was $559,049; Hennepin County paid a total of $538,842.90 to MAN through payments issued based on the agreement and invoices.

Although the agreement budget said that MAN’s employees would be paid $35 per hour, documentation from payroll processing firm ADP showed that most employees were paid $20, or in some cases $25-30 per hour.

The only two employees who were paid $35 per hour were Smith and his spouse, court documents note.

The invoices MAN submitted to Hennepin County for reimbursement calculated the reimbursement request by multiplying all hours worked by all MAN employees by $35.

Based on a review of payroll records and timesheets, investigators calculated that MAN reported total payroll expenses of $495,547.90 to Hennepin County but actually incurred aggregate total payroll expenses of only $346,209.31.

Court records state that Smith’s initial proposal included that Hennepin County would fund MAN’s purchase of a vehicle. In response, Hennepin County emailed Smith to say that a vehicle purchase might not be an eligible use of the funding, and the budget included with the agreement did not include a line item for a vehicle purchase.

However, in September 2021, MAN bought a Ford van for $8,000 using funds it received from Hennepin County, the complaint says.

In another amendment to the agreement in December 2021, Smith emailed Hennepin County staff that one of the reasons MAN was “running out of cash was because we did not add the ADP tax to our contract and it has been draining our account at the sum of about $4,000 a week.”

Court documents state that this prompted an amendment to the agreement to a budget line item of $43,149 for MAN’s ADP payroll tax.

As of that email in December 2021, MAN had more than $100,000 in its savings account, which on Dec. 9, 2021, MAN spent that same amount on a building in Brooklyn Park.

In a February interview with investigators, Smith said he paid MAN’s employees less than $35 per hour. He said he made all decisions about payroll, but denied fraudulent intent and said he had not used funds from MAN’s accounts for his personal benefit.

“Bishop Harding Smith failed to pay his employees what he agreed to as part of the contract with Hennepin County and then lied about it when seeking payroll expense reimbursements,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “As I said when our office secured the state’s first wage theft conviction, this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Smith was charged via summons, and his first court appearance is scheduled for June 16.