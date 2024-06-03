Bill changing straw purchasing charge to a felony to be ceremoniously signed Monday

Gov. Tim Walz is set to hold a ceremonial signing on Monday for a bill that increases penalties for straw purchases of firearms.

Straw purchasing is when a person buys a gun for someone else who isn’t legally allowed to own one.

The new bill changes the crime from a gross misdemeanor to a felony. That means a conviction would be punishable by up to two years in prison and an aggravating factor could push the penalty up to five years in prison.

The bill passed in the state senate in early May on a party-line vote of 34-33, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against. A few days before that, the bill passed in the House by a vote of 71-59.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Walz officially signed the bill into law late last month.

Monday’s ceremonial signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

