Bike helmet saves Eagan toddler’s life in fluke accident

A 3-year-old from Eagan is recovering at Regions Hospital after an unusual and scary accident.

He was riding his scooter along the sidewalk and was hit and pinned by an unattended car that had been parked in his neighbor’s driveway on Springwood Path.

Security camera video from a neighbor showed the accident unfold, as well as a crowd of neighbors rushing to help.

Darryl Harris was one of them.

“Whatever had to be done, had to be done quickly. They were yelling and screaming to pick up the car and they couldn’t,” Harris said.

The boy’s family says the helmet saved his life, and that’s the important message as the weather warms up and kids head outside to play.

Eagan police are still investigating the accident.