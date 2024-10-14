Benton County shooting leaves 2 men critically injured

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured near Foley.

At around 4:45 p.m., authorities responded to a home on the 9900 block of 95th Avenue Northeast in Gilmanton Township. A resident at the home reported that two people had been shot and that the suspect was in the area.

Deputies found two victims on scene — one man with a gunshot wound to the neck and another man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Shortly after, officials found the man suspected in the shooting and took him into custody.

Both victims were brought to the St. Cloud Hospital in critical condition. The suspect was brought to Benton County Jail, where he will stay until his first court appearance.

Benton County officials say there is no danger to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.