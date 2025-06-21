Beltrami County suffers devestating storm damage from 106 MPH winds and flash flooding

The city of Bemidji and Beltrami County are cleaning up Saturday morning after a devastating storm caused widespread damage, including power outages and blocked roadways.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said significant damage was inflicted across the southern part of the county, including the city of Bemidji.

The National Weather Service says around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning winds blew as hard as 106 Miles Per Hour. The devastation was seen in the form of broken trees, destroyed trailers, and overturned vehicles, including at least one semi-truck.

Video Courtesy: @HemmeschMelts on X

The Sheriff’s Office says flash flooding has stalled vehicles on the road and thousands of trees have fallen down.

Residents are asked to plan for long-term power outages due to the extensive damage done to the infrastructure in the area. According to Power Outage U.S., over 52,000 homes and businesses are without power on Saturday morning.

Travellers are also advised not to make unnecessary trips to Bemidji to avoid impeding work to clear the roads.

The sheriff’s office says no injuries have been reported in connection with the storm as of 7 a.m., but some have been displaced.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, City of Bemidji, and Beltrami County will provide services for those individuals.

Those needing assistance are asked to go to the Sanford Convention Center at 1111 Events Center Drive NE and use the entrance near The Tavern on the South Shore restaurant and not the arena entrance.

Due to the volume of calls being placed with the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center, residents are asked not to report property damage until the emergency subsides to ensure dispatchers can process emergency calls first.

The Beltrami County Emergency Operations Center is activated; County departments, along with the City, are coordinating disaster response.

Representatives from the Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management have arrived to provide assistance. Beltrami County Emergency Management will coordinate with the National Weather Service for damage assessments.

CLICK HERE to send in your storm photos and HERE to see the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.