Beltline loop project proposed to ease St. Cloud traffic

There’s a new plan to ease traffic congestion in the city of Saint Cloud.

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization wants to build a $250 million beltline project. It would create a four-lane, forty-mile-per-hour road around the city, which the organization hopes will relieve traffic around downtown St. Cloud.

“Give people the option to not have to travel through the middle of town,” Brian Gibson with St. Cloud Area Planning Organization said. “It’s so hard to get around town and get through town.”

There is no clear timeline for the beltline. The organization would need to collaborate with officials from Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties, along with MnDOT and the city of St. Cloud, on the project.