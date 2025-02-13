Beefed up security expected at Minneapolis City Council meeting

Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley said she and some of her colleagues have received death threats and there will be stepped-up security at Thursday’s meeting.

On Monday, Rev. Jerry McAfee, with 21 Days of Peace, interrupted a City Council committee meeting criticizing some council members, including Wonsley, for not returning his phone calls.

Wonsley said since that incident, McAfee has made threats against her and her colleagues.

“Threats of violence against elected officials, or anyone, just simply have no place in Minneapolis,” said Wonsley.

Wonsley did not give any specific information about those threats but said Mayor Jacob Frey’s administration had mismanaged violence interruption programs.

“That level of misinformation should never have led to an escalation where members of the public is leveraging threats against elected officials,” said Wonsley.

Rev. McAfee told KSTP he did not make any threats.

“Robin Wonsley, shame on you. Jason Chavez, shame on you. And those of you who stand with that nonsense while the citizens are in peril and pain and you playing childish games,” said McAfee.

Minneapolis Commissioner of Community Safety Todd Barnette responded on behalf of Mayor Frey’s administration.

“What Council Member Wonsley and other Council Members are trying to do avoids a fair process and is bad governance,” said Barnette. “There is not a single fact they can point to in order to substantiate their claims as it applies to me and the administration.”