Be the Change sets up winter wonderland for families at Mall of America

A special partnership transformed the Mall of America into a Winter Wonderland on Sunday to ensure that every kid could have a day of holiday fun.

This is the third year Mall of America and “Be the Change” have teamed up. Each child received winter essentials, toys and books. There were also a wide variety of activities for attendees to enjoy.

“We invite 4 schools from North Minneapolis and just remove all the financial burdens. It’s just a day all about them, said Dr. John Baker, founder of Be the Change. “You know we give them gifts, we give them toys, we bring in some of our top local chefs, face painting, You name it it’s here.”

Be the Change fundraises all year to give children quality winter coats and tennis shoes through their “Kicks and Coats for Kids” campaign.