BCA: Missing woman being held against her will allegedly spotted in South St. Paul or West St. Paul

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman, who they believe is being held against her will.

According to a missing person alert from the BCA, authorities are attempting to locate 35-year-old Shalene Ball of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The BCA says law enforcement has received information that Ball is being held against her will; it is believed that she was recently in West St. Paul or South St. Paul.

Ball is described as 5’1″, weighs 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what clothing Ball was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone who has seen Ball or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.