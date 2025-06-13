BCA: Man said he killed mother before being shot by police in Albert Lea; woman’s body also found on scene
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more information on what led up to law enforcement fatally shooting an armed man in rural Albert Lea.
Officers were called to a home on the 21000 block of 880th Avenue around 7 p.m. on Tuesday after Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey, 44, texted someone saying that he had killed his mother.
Bailey had driven away from the home, and officers tried to pull him over near Austin. Bailey kept driving and circled back to the original home.
Authorities say Bailey got out of the vehicle with a handgun, and several officers shot him:
- Mower County Sgt. Katlynne Fisher, eight years of law enforcement experience
- Steele County Deputy Sean Robbins, 11 years of law enforcement experience
- Freeborn County Deputy Darik Weigel, eight years of law enforcement experience
- Albert Lea Police Detective Sy Vanthavong, 24 years of law enforcement experience
- An undercover Faribault County Sheriff’s Office Deputy
Despite first aid, Bailey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
While searching the property, investigators found the body of 66-year-old Brenda Kay Krause. Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators found a handgun and spent cartridge casings at the scene. The BCA added that portions of the shooting of Bailey were captured on body-worn cameras.
When the investigation is complete, the BCA will submit its findings, without recommendation, to the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office for review.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.