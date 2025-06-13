BCA: Man said he killed mother before being shot by police in Albert Lea; woman’s body also found on scene

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more information on what led up to law enforcement fatally shooting an armed man in rural Albert Lea.

Officers were called to a home on the 21000 block of 880th Avenue around 7 p.m. on Tuesday after Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey, 44, texted someone saying that he had killed his mother.

Bailey had driven away from the home, and officers tried to pull him over near Austin. Bailey kept driving and circled back to the original home.

Authorities say Bailey got out of the vehicle with a handgun, and several officers shot him:

Mower County Sgt. Katlynne Fisher, eight years of law enforcement experience

Steele County Deputy Sean Robbins, 11 years of law enforcement experience

Freeborn County Deputy Darik Weigel, eight years of law enforcement experience

Albert Lea Police Detective Sy Vanthavong, 24 years of law enforcement experience

An undercover Faribault County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Despite first aid, Bailey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While searching the property, investigators found the body of 66-year-old Brenda Kay Krause. Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators found a handgun and spent cartridge casings at the scene. The BCA added that portions of the shooting of Bailey were captured on body-worn cameras.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will submit its findings, without recommendation, to the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office for review.