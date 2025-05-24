BCA: Man, officers identified in Coon Rapids fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man and officers involved in a fatal Coon Rapids shooting earlier this week.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died on Wednesday as 65-year-old Robert Edward Davis.

The BCA also identified the four Coon Rapids police officers who used force during the incident — Timothy Morin (seven years of experience) fired his handgun, Steve Minion (nine years of experience) and Michael Blair (24 years of experience) both fired a 40mm less-lethal launcher and Emily Giese (13 years of experience) deployed her Taser.

As previously reported, Coon Rapids police were called to a domestic incident at a home on the 300 block of 111th Avenue Northwest. The woman who called said that a man armed with a knife cut her and was still in the home.

Officers negotiated for up to an hour with Davis, while the woman and another man escaped the home, the BCA said. Davis was still armed with the knife as officers told him to drop his weapon and that he was under arrest.

Authorities say that Minion fired his less-lethal launcher toward Davis, who then moved further into the home. Officers followed Davis and Blair then fired his less-lethal launcher toward Davis.

The BCA said that Davis then moved toward Morin, who fired his handgun and hit Davis. Giese deployed her Taser, and Davis was taken into custody.

Police provided life-saving care, but Davis later died at the hospital.

The woman, who was in a long-term relationship with Davis, was treated and released after receiving care for a hand injury.

BCA officials recovered a folding utility knife from the scene; the group will present its findings to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for review.