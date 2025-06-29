BCA investigating use-of-force incident in Rochester following hours-long standoff

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a use-of-force incident in Rochester following an hours-long standoff.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the incident began Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. when officers were investigating an alleged domestic dispute involving a man reportedly holding a knife.

When officers arrived at the house on Willow Ridge Drive Southwest, the man had already left the area in a vehicle.

Later, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said they found the man’s vehicle in southwest Rochester and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver continued driving before arriving at a residence in the 2700 block of First Avenue Southwest.

Afterwards, police said the driver emerged from the vehicle with a rifle and was “uncooperative.”

An officer then fired their gun in response, and the driver ran into the residence.

Following an hours-long standoff, the man surrendered to police around 4:45 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Rochester Police stated that they are still investigating the incident, as is the Minnesota BCA, which is also investigating the use-of-force incident.