BCA investigating use of force incident after gunfire exchange in Bloomington

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating a use-of-force incident early Friday morning.

According to the Bloomington Police Department (BPD), officers from the Richfield Police Department responded to a suicide threat at a residence on the 8700 block of 12th Avenue South in Bloomington.

Bloomfield police said this was due to their officers being occupied with other calls for service.

Shortly after arriving on the scene Bloomington police said there was an exchange of gunfire with a male in crisis and Richfield Officers. BPD said the emergency response unit was called afterward and negotiators communicated with the man by telephone.

No injuries were reported by Bloomington police.

At 4:00 a.m., the man, identified by Bloomington police as 36-year-old Andrew James Maxwell of Bloomington, was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Bloomington Police Department pending charges.

The BCA is investigating the officers involved shooting.