BCA investigating officer use-of-force in Stillwater

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced that it is investigating an officer use-of-force in Stillwater.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographers captured a large police presence and crime scene tape at Curve Crest Villas, which is located at 2225 Orleans St W.

Someone on scene told KSTP that she heard gunshots. It is unclear what transpired at this time.

Media availability will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.