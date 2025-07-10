BCA investigating officer-involved-shooting in Otter Tail County

Authorities say a man is in the hospital and officers are safe after an officer involved shooting in Otter Tail County late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called to a domestic assault on the 200 block of Becker County Highway 21 around 5:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says the person who called 911 had told dispatch the man had entered a home, physically assaulted the victim and also stole a gun.

The deputies were able to make contact with the suspect’s vehicle in Detroit Lakes, but the man drove off, causing a chase with multiple agencies. Eventually, the driver entered Otter Tail County and pulled into the Frazee Rest Stop, where authorities say officers “made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting” happened.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was given aid and then brought to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes. He was then taken to Fargo Essentia. Authorities haven’t released his condition.

No officers were hurt during the incident, which is being investigated by the Minnesota BCA.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says body cameras were being worn at the time of the shooting.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the BCA for additional details and will update this article as information becomes available.