BCA identifies suspect, St. Paul officers involved in deadly police shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified a murder suspect who was killed by St. Paul police on Saturday and the officers who shot him.

According to the BCA, Mychel Allan Stowers, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds after St. Paul Police Officers Eric Jaworski and Matthew Foy shot him Saturday afternoon in the city’s West Seventh area.

Stowers had been charged via warrant in connection with the murder of is pregnant wife on Oct. 19 while he was out on parole for a separate murder from 2008.

State investigators say police were acting on a tip that Stowers was at a business on the 1100 block of West Seventh Street around 1 p.m. Officers saw a person matching his description who then rode away on a bicycle. Squads converged on him near the intersection of Bay Street and Watson Avenue, and he allegedly pointed a gun at officers before they could confirm his identity.

Jaworski and Foy shot Stowers, who was pronounced dead shortly after being brought to Regions Hospital.

The BCA is leading the use-of-force investigation and says it is reviewing footage of the incident captured on body cameras, squad cameras and surveillance cameras. A handgun was recovered at the scene where Stowers was shot.

Authorities say both Jaworski and Foy each have 10 years of law enforcement experience. They were not injured, according to the BCA.

The shooting came less than two weeks after St. Paul police shot and wounded another murder suspect, 40-year-old Earl Bennett, who pointed a gun at officers who were trying to get him in custody.