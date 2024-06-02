BCA identifies officers who fired weapons at man who shot, killed Officer Jamal Mitchell

The BCA has identified the officers who fired their weapons in the shooting that left three people, including Officer Jamal Mitchell, dead last week.

Nick Kapinos, who has 10 years of law enforcement experience, fired his department handgun and Luke Kittock, with nine years of experience, fired his department rifle. Both are on critical incident leave.

The man who shot and killed Officer Jamal Mitchell was identified as Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed by the BCA on Saturday.

According to the investigation, officers responded to an apartment building on Blaisdell Avenue on reports of a shooting. Mitchell was the first officer to arrive on scene and over the radio, said that he saw two men with injuries in the street, later identified as Mohamed and a bystander who had been shot.

Mitchell got out of his car and approached Mohamed, who was sitting next to a parked vehicle. Mitchell asked Mohamed if he was hurt and needed help when, without warning, Mohamed pulled out a gun and shot Mitchell at close range. Mitchell then fell to the ground and later died at the hospital.

More officers arrived on scene and saw Mohamed continuing to shoot Mitchell. As officers approached, Mohamed started shooting at them.

Kapinos and Kittock returned fire, hitting Mohamed. Officers attempted life-saving measures but Mohamed died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

Kittock was injured in the exchange of gunfire but was treated and released from the hospital. A Minneapolis firefighter was also treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified a man who died of gunfire inside the apartment building as 32-year-old Osman Said Jimale.

The bystander who was shot is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the BCA.

BCA personnel recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and multiple cartridge casings at the scene. BCA agents are reviewing all available body-worn and squad car camera video related to the incident.

The BCA is also investigating related shootings, including a homicide that happened in the apartment building at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office without charging recommendations.