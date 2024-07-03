BCA identifies officers involved in North Branch shooting that left woman dead

The officers involved in a shooting that left a woman dead in North Branch last week have been identified by authorities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the two North Branch police officers as Kyle Miller, who used non-lethal force, and Duane Southworth, who fired his department rifle during the incident. Miller has a year-and-a-half of experience and Southworth has two years of experience.

According to the investigation, officers responded to a report of a woman, later identified as Jamie Crabtree, walking down the street with a bottle of alcohol and a gun in a case. After Crabtree refused the officers’ orders to drop the gun, Miller deployed PeperBall rounds.

Officials say that a squad car camera then showed her pointing an object at the officers, which is when Southworth fired his gun and hit Crabtree.

Police provided medical aid, but she later died at Lakes Region Emergency Medical Services.

Earlier this week, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS talked with Crabtree’s husband, who detailed her struggle with mental illness and alcohol over the last few years.

BCA officials recovered a handgun, a gun case and rifle cartridge casings at the scene. Authorities are reviewing body and squad car camera video as part of the investigation.

The BCA will present its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.