BCA identifies officers involved in Bloomington shots-fired incident

The BCA has identified the three officers involved in a shots-fired incident in Bloomington last week.

Authorities identified the officers as Carter Johns, who fired his department rifle; Bryan Rosas, who fired his department handgun and used less-lethal force; and Patrick Sheady, who used less-lethal force.

Johns has 10 months of law enforcement experience, Rosas has four-and-a-half years of experience and Sheady has 10 years of experience. Johns and Rosas were placed on critical incident leave, according to the BCA.

As previously reported, just after midnight on July 5, Richfield officers responded to a call for a suicidal man in Bloomington. The man, later identified as 36-year-old Andrew James Maxwell, said he was in a garage and had a shotgun.

When officers arrived, they saw the garage door start to go up and Maxwell came outside holding the shotgun. Rosas fired less-lethal rounds at him and Maxwell then shot at the officers, the BCA says.

Officials say Johns and Rosas returned fire and Maxwell went back into the garage and closed the door. The BCA adds that Sheady fired 40mm rounds at Maxwell during the incident.

Nobody was injured in the exchange of gunfire, according to officials.

Richfield SWAT also responded to the incident.

Officers took Maxwell into custody when he left the garage and brought him to the Bloomington Police Department for medical evaluation, which cleared him.

BCA officials recovered casings at the scene and are reviewing camera video as part of the investigation.

Once the BCA completes its investigation, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine any potential charges.