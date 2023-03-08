BCA identifies man, officer involved in fatal Stillwater shooting

The suspected shooter that died Saturday following an apparent exchange of gunfire with police in Stillwater has been identified by state investigators.

Okwan Rahmier Sims, 21, of Stillwater, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ramsey County medical examiner.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) also identified the officer who shot Sims as Officer Justin Dowley, who has seven years of law enforcement experience. He is on standard administrative leave.

A second officer, who has not been publicly identified, is also on leave. The BCA said it is still unclear at this time whether he fired his service weapon. If agents determine that he fired his weapon, he will be identified by the BCA.

According to investigators, a woman went to Sims’ apartment Saturday afternoon. She told BCA agents that Sims came out of his room with a gun and started shooting at her, hitting her at least once.

The woman’s condition is unknown but a BCA spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she is expected to survive.

Authorities say 911 calls started coming in at around 2:30 p.m. to report gunshots in the apartment building.

Officers from both Stillwater and Oak Park Heights, as well as Washington County deputies, responded to the scene and began looking for the shooter, who was later identified as Sims.

When Dowley and the second officer found Sims, there was an exchange of gunfire and Sims was struck, the BCA says.

Officers provided aid to Sims until he was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun from the scene, as well as extended magazines and dozens of 9 mm shell casings, the agency says.

Dowley was called into work early and was not wearing his body camera, the BCA said. Other officers involved were wearing body cameras and captured portions of the incident.

The BCA is reviewing the available video as part of the investigation and said it will be released to the public when the case is closed.

When the BCA is finished investigating, the agency will present its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.