Battle of the borders: Minnesotans, Wisconsites match up for legendary tug-of-war battle

Ahead of Sunday’s pivotal Vikings-Packers matchup, fans gathered on the Stillwater Lift Bridge for a legendary tug-of-war battle.

It was a unique battle of the borders, but Wisconsin took the crown, winning three of five rounds.

Win or lose, proceeds from the event go to first responders from both states.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kamaria Braye spoke with fans from both sides of the border, which can be watched in the video player above.