Battle of the borders: Minnesotans, Wisconsites match up for legendary tug-of-war battle
Ahead of Sunday’s pivotal Vikings-Packers matchup, fans gathered on the Stillwater Lift Bridge for a legendary tug-of-war battle.
It was a unique battle of the borders, but Wisconsin took the crown, winning three of five rounds.
Win or lose, proceeds from the event go to first responders from both states.
