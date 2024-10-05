Barway Collins memorial statue dedicated nearly 10 years after shocking, tragic death

A statue of Barway Collins was dedicated in Becker Park in Crystal on Saturday morning.

It’s been almost 10 years since 10-year-old Barway disappeared in March 2015. His body was found in the Mississippi River weeks later and police arrested his father, Pierre Collins, for second-degree murder.

Pierre pleaded guilty to killing his son months later after long insisting he had nothing to do with Barway’s disappearance. He’s currently serving a 40-year prison sentence.

On Saturday, Barway’s mother, Louise Karluah, saw her son cast in bronze for the first time.

Asked about how she felt in that moment, Karluah responded, “Emotional. So sad and so happy at the same time. For the Crystal community to keep him alive, I’m happy.”

“This is so precious to me,” she said, speaking to the community members gathered for the occasion.

Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering said she vividly remembers the start of the desperate search to find Barway nearly a decade ago, and she was there weeks later when his body was discovered, bound in duct tape in the Mississippi River.

“I have never in my 26 years being a police officer had such a horrific ordeal happen,” she said after the dedication.

“It’s absolutely surreal,” Chief Revering said, referencing the passage of time.

“And for the community to come together to raise money for a statue that will permanently be here in honor of his memory is fantastic.”

RELATED: ‘It’s kind of emotional today.’ Family, friends gather to remember Barway Collins

As the statue was dedicated, Chief Revering held Barway’s youngest sister Lucelia, better known as “Lulu.”

She, nor her 10-year-old brother Teddy are old enough to remember Barway. Even so, 2-year-old Lulu repeatedly ran to the boy in bronze, wrapping her arms around him.

“I guess both of them [are] seeing his spirit because she hugs him and says, ‘I love you,'” Karluah said.

“So that’s so sad to me too. It’s so emotional to me.”

Barway is now a permanent fixture in Becker Park, created as he’s remembered — with a huge smile.

“He’s one of the sweetest kids ever,” Karluah commented. “He was one of the smartest child[ren] in the school, so that’s how everybody remembers him, always smiling, so active, so smart in school.”

At least one of Barway’s former teachers was in attendance as well.

Karluah thanked police for their support throughout the years and the entire community in Crystal for creating a lasting way to honor her son.

“A big appreciation to them,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that something happened to them and people don’t remember, and people remember my son. So, that’s a blessing for me. I’m happy, and I appreciate them all the time.”

The money to commission the statue was an entirely grassroots effort started by former Crystal City Councilmember Jeff Kolb and his family. The community raised more than $20,000.

Kolb said final tallies of possible leftover funds are not complete yet. If there are leftovers, Kolb said that money will go toward recreation scholarships for local children whose families cannot otherwise afford it.