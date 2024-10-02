Bank of America confirms outage impacting customer accounts

If you see $0 in your account, you’re not the only one.

Bank of America confirms some customers are experiencing issues accessing their accounts and balance information today.

Some customers reported seeing their balance down to zero.

Bank of America says they’re addressing the issue and its largely been resolved.

This is a developing story and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will keep you updated.

Bank of America released the following statement:

“Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.“ Bank of America