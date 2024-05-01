Bally Sports, Xfinity fail to reach agreement ahead of Wednesday Twins game

Minnesota Twins fans may have a tough time watching Wednesday’s game as Bally Sports Network is set to go dark on Comcast Xfinity after the companies failed to reach a deal.

Xfinity users won’t be able to view programs from Bally Sports Network as the two groups have not reached a contractual agreement.

A spokesperson for Comcast said the company is planning to reimburse customers who paid for the network, and customers could receive $8 to $10 per month in credits.

The Comcast spokesperson issued a statement, saying, “We have been very flexible with Diamond Sports Group for months as they work through their bankruptcy proceedings, providing them with an extension on the Bally Sports Regional Networks last fall and a unilateral right to extend the term for another year, which they opted to not exercise. We’d like to continue carrying their networks, but they have declined multiple offers and now we no longer have the rights to this programming.”

Bally Sports, which is owned by Diamond Sports Group, broadcasts games from the Twins, Wild, Timberwolves and Lynx.

A Diamond Sports Group spokesperson issued the following statement on Wednesday, “It’s disappointing that Comcast rejected a proposed extension that would have kept our channels on the air and that Comcast instead pulled the signals, preventing fans from watching their favorite local teams. Comcast has refused to engage in substantive discussions despite Diamond offering terms similar to those reached with much larger distributors of ours. We are a fans-first company and will continue to seek an agreement with Comcast to restore broadcasts, and at this critical juncture for Diamond, we hope that Comcast will recognize the important and mutually beneficial role Diamond and RSNs play in the media ecosystem. In the meantime, fans in Comcast regions can access our networks through subscriptions to Fubo, DirecTV or DirecTV STREAM or through our direct-to-consumer offering, Bally Sports+ for the teams for which Diamond retains DTC rights.”

The Twins will play the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. Fans can still watch the game on DirectTV, Spectrum, and FuboTV.

In a statement, Dustin Morse, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Twins, said “The Twins are disappointed by this massive disruption for our fans who simply want to watch our games. This situation is a business negotiation between Comcast and Bally’s. The Twins have no role or voice in this matter. We are hopeful the two parties are able to come to an agreement as soon as possible.”

