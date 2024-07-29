Bally Sports North to return to Comcast in August

A summer without baseball is like Thanksgiving without turkey. But that’s the reality Twins fans have been living through while Comcast and Diamond Sports Group struggled to reach an agreement to keep Bally Sports North on the air.

Fortunately, this age of darkness is nearly over.

Comcast Xfinity customers will once again be able to watch Bally Sports North from their living rooms starting on Thursday, Diamond Sports Group announced.

Bally Sports North holds the local broadcast rights for the Twins, Wild, Lynx and Timberwolves, and its programming has been unavailable for Comcast subscribers since Diamond Sport’s carriage agreement expired on May 1.

Without Comcast on board, Twins and Lynx fans could only watch Bally Sports broadcasts through DirecTV or a Fubo subscription.

Comcast reimbursed customers $8 to $10 per month in credits while the two sides were at an impasse for a new deal.