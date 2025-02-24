Bait shop owner on fish house removal deadline: Move the date as ice conditions allow

Time is running out for anglers to take down their fish houses in Minnesota.

Ice will be getting thinner and disappearing with the warmer weather expected this week – temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper-40s all week, with a slight dip on Saturday before bouncing back on Sunday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

The Department of Natural Resources has sent out a reminder that anglers in the southern two-thirds of the state have until next Monday, March 3, to remove fish houses. In the northern third of the state, anglers have until March 17 to do so.

State officials designate the boundary between north and south as Highways 10/34/200/2, stretching from the border of Wisconsin to the border with North Dakota. A map can be found at the bottom of this article.

However, local bait shop owners want more time due to business, which may struggle. Kashif Mahmood, owner of White Bear Bait, says 60-70% of sales drop when the ice fishing season ends and the DNR orders shelters to be removed.

Mahmood says he and his customers wish the DNR would push back the deadline- as long as it meets ice thickness guidelines.

“The customer traffic will be reduced, and it will also affect local tourism and local spending. So, we believe that as long as the weather is good and there is ice on the lake, the DNR should support and not ask people to remove it,” says Mahmood.

Meanwhile, the removal deadlines for waters on the border are as follows:

Minnesota-Wisconsin: March 1

Minnesota-North and South Dakota- March 5

Minnesota-Canada – March 31

The removal deadline for Minnesota-Iowa border waters was Feb. 20.

Owners of ice shelters may be cited if the structures aren’t removed. In addition, the DNR says any structure and its contents may be confiscated, removed or destroyed if it isn’t removed from the ice by the removal deadline.

After the deadline, shelters can be on any remaining ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied or attended.