Backyard chicken boom brings big crowds to stores across Minnesota

You can call it a backyard chicken boom!

With the price of eggs remaining sky-high, some are looking to lower the cost by raising chickens.

Big crowds are showing up at stores all across Minnesota that sell chickens.

Last Friday traffic backed up getting into Anoka-Ramsey Farm and Garden. There was a long line to get into the store and they sold 1,000 chicks in only a few hours.

“It was a little bit nerve-racking to start with because we’ve never been through it before,” owner Tom Tidrick said. “I think it’s the egg scare that you see on the news every single day.”

The store expects another big crowd this Friday when they get their next shipment of chicks.