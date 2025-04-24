Backlash for gun instructor refusing to train those 18-20 years old following SCOTUS decision

A state-certified firearms instructor says, despite a recent law change opening gun permitting for 18-20-year-olds, he won’t be teaching that age group—a stance that’s already getting backlash just days into this new chapter of gun ownership in Minnesota.

Young adults can now apply for their permit to carry following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reject an appeal from Minnesota, which had asked to restore the state’s ban on that age group.

“It’s more important to have safety,” Lucky Rosenbloom, a state-certified firearms instructor, said. “These kids are impulsive. They’re not going to think. Some of these kids still think that they’re invincible,” he added about his decision to not have 18–20-year-olds in his classes.

“I’m ruling it out. I will not teach [them],” Rosenbloom added. “I’m not worried about the backlash.”

Well, that backlash is already starting to roll in.

Rosenbloom said when he, and the many firearm instructors certified by the state, were notified that the young adults are now eligible to apply for a Minnesota firearms carry permit, he replied to the entire group, letting them know his stance.

Following that, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which was part of the lawsuit that led to the law change, posted Rosenbloom’s response on social media, writing in part, “We guess he doesn’t believe in the Second Amendment rights for 18-20 year olds.”

“Our social media team, they can get a little bit aggressive at times,” Rob Doar, senior vice president with the caucus, responded when asked by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to explain the reasoning behind the post.

“But I think our position has been that 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old adults deserve the full exercise of their rights as much as anybody else does,” Doar said. “I think the idea that [the] young adults who are willing to go through this process are going to be less safe, or pose any risk to public safety, is unfounded,” he added.

Rosenbloom says that while he was not bothered by the social media post, he says it’s not accurate.

“For those people who say, ‘Well, you know, [he] must be against the Second Amendment’, well, that’s a nonsensical argument, because I’ve been teaching the permit to carry class for over 20 years,” Rosenbloom said. “I’m not against the Second Amendment. I’m about common sense, and I’m about what’s best for our community and what’s best for our young people.”