Authorities working to rescue boy hit by tree while in tent in BWCA

Authorities are actively working to rescue a boy hit by a falling tree blown over by storms in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

According to a post by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old was in a tent that was hit by a tree that fell down in the storm.

Search and rescue crews are on their way to medevac him out but have not reached the campsite yet as of this publishing.

Officials say the medevac will likely be by watercraft.

More updates are expected in the coming hours.