Authorities share details of urgent rescue of 7-year-old girl found unresponsive at St. Cloud YMCA

7-year-old found unresponsive in pool

It was an urgent call from the St. Cloud YMCA.

“A 7-year-old female, drowning,” said one dispatcher. “She’s now breathing after CPR.”

Police say around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, arriving officers found the girl, along with people trying to help her.

“We determined that she had been at a swimming lesson at the YMCA and at some point, was found underneath that water, unresponsive,” explains Lori Ellering, Commander of Operations with St. Cloud Police.

It’s unclear how long the girl had been underwater.

In an email, Greg Gack, the CEO and Executive Director of the St. Cloud Area YMCA, said the facility’s team came to the girl’s aid, pulled her from the water, and she was immediately given CPR, while first responders were called.

“It just goes to show you how every second, every minute is for everything,” says Victor Barnes, a YMCA member. “It’s a miracle that she was able to have someone there for her.”

Authorities say D’Andre Clark, an off-duty police officer and a doctor, “immediately” jumped into action.

Clark, with nine years on the St. Cloud force, assessed the girl’s pulse and began CPR.

The police department says there are plans to formally recognize Clark for his quick action.

“Honestly, just worried about her, worried about her family,” Ellering says. “Just jumped in to do what he’s trained to do, even in his off duty, out of his element situation. Having an off-duty police officer and a physician on scene when you need medical assistance is really amazing.”

The girl was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

Specifics on her condition haven’t been released, but police say the last information they have is that she’s still alive.

The St. Cloud YMCA does have a protocol for swim lessons.

Youth classes are six kids to one instructor — and parents are asked to wait in the lobby during lessons.

Marsha Gourand, a five-year member, says there’s always a lifeguard in the pool area.

“I’ve never seen a situation where there wasn’t a lifeguard. They go back and forth between the lap pool and the family pool, but there’s always a lifeguard,” she says. “I hope she turns out okay and doesn’t have any kind of damage, but (her rescue) that’s a blessing. Life is precious.”