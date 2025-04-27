Authorities investigating Saturday homicide in Columbia Heights, 1 arrested

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon in Columbia Heights, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement and EMS were called to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE around 3:51 p.m. on Saturday on a report of “a distressed individual requesting an ambulance.” There, first responders found a man with a stab wound.

Despite first aid, the man died at the scene.

A woman was arrested and booked into Anoka County Jail pending formal charges.