Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Coon Rapids that left 1 man dead

Authorities are investigating after a man died in an officer-involved shooting in Coon Rapids on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:01 p.m., Coon Rapids police received a call about a domestic incident involving a man with a knife at a home in the 300 block of 111th Avenue. The woman who called said she had been cut with a knife, and police learned that there was a second man in the home.

Officers responded and made contact with the suspect outside the home and tried to deescalate the situation. Police heard a woman screaming, who then left the home along with the second man.

An ambulance brought the woman to a hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her injuries, the police department said. The second man in the home was uninjured.

Police say that the suspect refused to leave the home and was holding a knife. When the suspect refused to drop his weapon or leave the home, an officer fired a 40 mm less-lethal round.

The suspect then went back into the home, and officers entered the home to arrest the suspect.

A second officer fired a 40 mm less-lethal round and when the suspect moved towards police, a third officer fired a gun and hit the suspect. As the suspect tried to get up, a fourth officer discharged a Taser.

Police provided medical aid and an ambulance brought the suspect to Mercy Hospital where he later died.

Officers involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave, according to Coon Rapids officials.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident.