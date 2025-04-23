Authorities identify man who pulled a gun at Southdale Hospital

The man who pulled out a handgun inside a hospital room at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and caused the facility to go into a lockdown has been identified.

A spokesperson for the city of Edina confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the suspect is 65-year-old Larry Sharp.

Around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to a report of a person with a gun at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital. The hospital went into lockdown while authorities secured the facility.

Police said there was a domestic assault or dispute in one of the hospital rooms. During the incident, someone pulled out a handgun.

No shots were fired and the victim of the assault is in stable condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Sharp, left the scene but was arrested in a nearby city.