Authorities asking public to avoid highway between Cameron and Chetek, WI after officer-involved shooting

Rice Lake Police Department asked the public to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek Saturday evening, due to a law enforcement presence.

A Barron County deputy on scene told WQOW, the ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, that there had been an officer-involved shooting in the area.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that information about the incident will come from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office.

