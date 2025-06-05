Attorneys to deliver closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing 5 in Minneapolis crash

Attorneys on Thursday will deliver closing arguments in the jury trial against 29-year-old Derrick Thompson, who is accused of killing five women in a Minneapolis crash on June 16, 2023.

The women were identified as Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

Thompson faces five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for driving in a grossly negligent manner, five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for causing the crash and then leaving the scene and five counts of third-degree murder. There are three counts relating to each victim’s death.

Once attorneys have finished delivering their closing arguments, the case will go to the jurors for deliberation.

Thompson has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have a crew in the courtroom on Thursday, and this article will be updated throughout the day.

